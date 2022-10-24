Everett caught five of nine targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seahawks.

The tight end tied Mike Williams for second on the Chargers in targets, but Everett's production was fairly modest relative to that volume. It's still the fourth time in the last six games he's hauled in at least five passes, and he should remain a key secondary piece in the offense coming out of a Week 8 bye -- especially if the ankle injury Williams suffered in the fourth quarter Sunday proves to be serious.