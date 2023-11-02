Everett (hip) practiced fully Thursday.

Everett was held out of this past Sunday night's win over the Bears, but the tight end's full participation in Thursday's practice sets the stage for him to rejoin the Chargers' lineup Monday night against the Jets. Through six games, Everett has put up a 19/149/2 receiving line on 23 targets, a pace that limits his fantasy utility to deeper formats, though it's worth noting that the 2017 second-rounder has found the end zone in each of his last two outings.