Everett (hip) was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice.

Everett has been gauged as a limited participant on both of the Chargers' first two Week 15 practice reports after he played 45 snaps and hauled in five of eight targets for 38 yards in this past Sunday's 24-7 loss to the Broncos. Though he'll be facing a quick turnaround with the Chargers set to face the Raiders on Thursday, Everett will most likely be able to play through the hip issue, provided he doesn't experience any setbacks leading up to the contest. However, Everett will be on the receiving end of passes moving forward from Easton Stick, who is set to make his first career start Thursday after the Chargers placed franchise signal-caller Justin Herbert (finger) on injured reserve Tuesday.