Everett recorded five receptions on six targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-24 win over the Texans.

Everett got off to a quick start by capping the Chargers' first offensive drive with an 18-yard touchdown catch. That was his longest reception of the day, though he also managed 16 and 14-yard catches to account for the majority of his production on the day. Though he struggled in Week 3, Everett has at least 50 receiving yards in three of his first four games as a Charger.