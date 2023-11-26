Everett (chest) is officially active for Sunday's home game against the Ravens.

Everett exited early in Week 10 and sat out Week 11, but he's ready to return in Week 12. Donald Parham and Stone Smartt should continue to see playing time alongside Everett, but Everett has been Los Angeles' top pass catcher at tight end when available, with a team-high average of 3.4 targets per game in eight appearances. Baltimore has allowed only one touchdown to a tight end in 2023.