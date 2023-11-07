Everett caught both of his targets for 18 yards in the 27-6 win over the Jets on Monday.

Everett certainly looked spry after missing the previous week with a hip injury, rumbling forward on a broken checkdown pass for 17 yards in the first half. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, the Jets' offense hardly put up a fight and the team attempted its second fewest pass attempts (30) of the 2023 campaign, relegating Everett to an afterthought in this one.