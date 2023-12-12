Everett caught five of his eight targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 24-7 loss to the Broncos.

Everett finished second on the team in targets, trailing only star receiver Keenan Allen, and recorded his third straight game with at least four receptions and 35 or more receiving yards. The 29-year-old continued to receive the bulk of tight-end work with 31 more snaps than Donald Parham and was a safety outlet with four targets from both quarterback Justin Herbert before exiting the outing (toe), and backup Easton Stick who replaced him. The veteran tight end will likely continue to see opportunities with Stick set to start Thursday against Las Vegas.