Everett (back) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Lions, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Everett failed to catch either of his two targets before getting hurt. The veteran tight end has battled various injuries throughout the season, and the severity of this latest one has yet to be determined.
More News
-
Chargers' Gerald Everett: Hardly utilized in win•
-
Chargers' Gerald Everett: Full practice Thursday•
-
Chargers' Gerald Everett: At practice Thursday•
-
Chargers' Gerald Everett: Inactive against Bears on SNF•
-
Chargers' Gerald Everett: True game-time decision•
-
Chargers' Gerald Everett: Questionable after full practice•