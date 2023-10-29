Everett (hip) is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Bears.

Despite practicing fully Friday, Everett came down to a game-time decision and has ultimately been ruled out. In Everett's absence, additional opportunities at tight end should be available for Donald Parham, with Stone Smartt and Tre' McKitty possibly sliding into larger roles as well. Everett's next chance to play will come on MNF against the Jets in Week 9.