Everett (groin) is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs.
After initially approaching the weekend without an injury designation, Everett was downgraded to questionable Saturday, setting the stage for him to sit this one out. In his absence, Tre' McKitty, Richard Rodgers and Stone Smartt are available to handle the Chargers' tight end duties, with McKitty - who caught three of his six targets for 21 yards in relief of Everett in Week 10 versus the 49ers - seemingly poised to see an expanded role once again.
