Everett caught two of his three targets for 21 yards in the 36-34 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Everett wasn't used much as Justin Herbert rarely needed to check down or find a safety net, but it was interesting to see the backup tight end Donald Parham get plenty of work tallying three catches for 21 yards and a touchdown. It's unlikely the veteran will be phased out of the offense entirely, but Parham's size (6-foot-8) and speed could make him an attractive candidate for more playing time.