Everett recorded three receptions on three targets for 47 yards in the 27-24 overtime loss to the Titans on Sunday.

One week after seeing backup Donald Parham make the most of his opportunities, Everett's control on the starting role returned to normalcy, showcasing his skills as pass catcher on a 29-yard reception that helped sustain a scoring drive for the Chargers in the third quarter. Those passing numbers gloss over the fact Parham played more snaps (34) than Everett (28), and that's not factoring in third-stringer Stone Smartt (22) who also saw plenty of opportunities. With the Chargers sitting at 0-2 to begin the season, it's possible the offense could make a few changes to the starting lineup to shake up things, although the multitude of two tight end sets run by Los Angeles would likely safeguard Everett from having too many complete duds.