Everett (groin) logged a limited practice Wednesday.
Per Omar Navarro and Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site, when asked about Everett, who suffered a groin injury this past Sunday against the 49ers, coach Brandon Staley relayed that the tight end is "going to work back into practice. We're going to make sure that we're careful with him as the week goes, but it was encouraging news from the game that he'll be able to be in practice in some capacity this week" With that in mind, consider Everett day-to-day as this weekend's game against the Chiefs approaches.
