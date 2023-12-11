Everett (hip) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate.

Everett has dealt with myriad injuries this season, and the latest is a hip injury, though this one doesn't seem overly severe based on his limited designation Monday. How much Everett can participate when the team takes the practice field Tuesday should help clarify the tight end's status for Thursday's game in Vegas, which will likely feature backup quarterback Easton Stick under center for the Chargers in place of Justin Herbert (finger). Fellow tight end Donald Parham (shoulder) was also estimated as limited Monday.