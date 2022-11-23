Everett (groin) is slated to practice Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Everett missed Sunday night's 30-27 loss to the Chiefs, but the tight end's ability to practice Wednesday bodes well for his chances of suiting up this weekend against the Cardinals. In his absence in Week 11, Tre' McKitty, Richard Rodgers and Stone Smartt handled the Chargers' TE snaps, but Smartt was the only one to log a target, resulting in one catch for six yards.
