Everett caught five of his eight targets for 28 yards in the 23-17 win Sunday over the Dolphins.

Everett was primarily used for short-yardage dump offs with the likes of Mike Williams and Keenan Allen stretching the field. It's encouraging to see the tight end still rack up the targets despite the return of Williams, but it's hard to imagine Everett really emerging as an obvious fantasy asset with an average depth of target under eight yards in three of the past five weeks.