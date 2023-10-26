Everett (hip) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.
Everett didn't practice Wednesday, so his return to the field a day later is an encouraging sign with regard to his status for Sunday's game against the Bears. Friday's injury report will reveal whether the tight end approaches the Week 8 game with an injury designation or is fully cleared to play.
