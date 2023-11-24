Everett (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Baltimore.

Everett upgraded to full practice participation Friday and thus seems more likely than not to play. It's not an ideal fantasy situation for managers absent confirmation before Sunday, though teammate Donald Parham looks like a decent fill-in for Everett if need be, especially with fellow tight end Nick Vannett (concussion) ruled out. Parham and Stone Smartt got most of the work at tight end with Everett out for last week's loss to the Packers.