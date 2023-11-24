Everett (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Baltimore.

Everett upgraded to full practice participation Friday and thus seems more likely than not to play. With the Chargers playing the Ravens in the Sunday night game, the lack of clarity regarding Everett's status is still less than ideal for those depending on him in Week 12 lineups. On a positive note, teammate Donald Parham looks like a decent fill-in for Everett if needed, especially with fellow tight end Nick Vannett (concussion) already ruled out. Parham and Stone Smartt took on most of the work at tight end with Everett out for last week's loss to the Packers.