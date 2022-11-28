Everett recorded four receptions on four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 25-24 win over the Cardinals. He also converted a two-point conversion.

Everett was not targeted until early in the third quarter, and he was having an abysmal game until late in the final quarter. However, he tallied two receptions for 13 yards during the Chargers' touchdown drive late in the game, and he then caught the game-winning two-point conversion. Everett has recorded multiple receptions in five consecutive games, though he's topped 40 yards only once in that span.