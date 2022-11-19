Everett (groin) was added to Saturday's injury report and is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs.

Everett failed to make it through the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the 49ers after sustaining a groin injury. The veteran tight practiced all week and was eventually cleared of the injury report, so Saturday's designation should be concerning for fantasy managers. The Chargers also activated undrafted rookie tight end Stone Smartt (undisclosed) off the NFI list, another move that could spell Everett's absence. If Everett is unable to play, Tre' McKitty or Richard Rodgers would likely see the majority of the pass-catching reps.