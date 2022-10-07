Everett (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest in Cleveland.
Everett made a midweek appearance on the injury report Thursday as limited due to a hamstring issue, but he ended the week with a full session, clearing him for Sunday. He'll be welcoming back fellow tight end Donald Parham (hamstring) to the lineup for the first time this season, so Everett's snap share could take a hit. Still, the Chargers again will be without wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) for a fourth consecutive outing, meaning Everett may be able to approach the 6.5 targets that he's averaged per game on the campaign.