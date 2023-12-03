Everett snared four of his five targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Patriots.

Everett's 26-yard catch-and-run in the first quarter was the third longest reception by either side in a game mucked down by miserable rainy conditions. The veteran has been a reliable safety valve for quarterback Justin Herbert all season as he has at least three receptions in all but four games to date, but he's never managed to cross more than 50 yards receiving to this point.