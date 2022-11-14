Everett (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Everett caught both of his targets for 23 yards prior to exiting in the second quarter. He's yet another notable pass catcher to get hurt in a Chargers passing game that's already without wide receivers Keenan Allen (hamstring), Mike Williams (ankle) and Jalen Guyton (knee).
