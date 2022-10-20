Everett (illness) practicedfully Thursday.
Everett sat out Wednesday's practice, but his return to a full session Thursday puts him on track to lead the Chargers' tight end corps Sunday against the Seahawks. It's a role that has resulted in Everett logging a 22/242/2 stat line on 36 targets through his first six games with Los Angeles, a rate of production that gives the 28-year-old a degree of weekly fantasy lineup utility.
