Everett (hip) is participating in practice Thursday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Everett missed Wednesday's session, but his return to field Thursday gives the tight end a chance to suit up Sunday against the Bears. The Chargers' second Week 8 injury report will be released later Thursday and will reveal whether Everett was a limited or full participant.
