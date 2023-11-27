Everett (chest) pulled in all four of his targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Ravens.

Everett's status for Sunday Night Football was truly questionable due to a chest injury until he was eventually cleared for action on the morning of game day. Fantasy managers rocking the veteran tight end have to be pleased with the way things unfolded, as they were rewarded with the only touchdown reception recorded by a Charger on Sunday. Everett boosted his season receiving line up to 25/211/3 heading into next Sunday's matchup against the Patriots.