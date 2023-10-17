Everett caught three of five targets for 16 yards and a touchdown while also rushing once for two yards in Monday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.

Everett split time with Donald Parham (wrist) -- as they have been all season -- after the latter was able to heal from a wrist injury over the team's bye in Week 5. The veteran of the tight end duo had five targets to Parham's three, with each player getting a look in the end zone. Everett had the advantage there as well, bringing in his target from one yard out for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. That said, there isn't enough volume for Everett in weeks he doesn't score so long as Parham eats into his playing time, and vice versa. That trend should hold in a Week 7 matchup against Kansas City.