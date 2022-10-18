Everett corralled five of his seven targets for 29 yards in Monday's 19-16 overtime win over the Broncos.

Facing a fierce and persistent Broncos pass rush, quarterback Justin Herbert was forced to settle for most of the night, and he targeted Everett as a security blanket as a result. While the yardage total might look bleak, it was arguably an impressive performance by the veteran given Everett did compile some decent yards after the catch.