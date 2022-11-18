Everett (groin) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs.
Everett departed the Chargers' Week 10 loss at San Francisco in the second quarter due to a groin injury, which resulted in limited practices both Wednesday and Thursday. That said, he was able to handle every rep to round out Week 11 prep, clearing him to suit up as L.A.'s top tight end this weekend. Even with Keenan Allen (hamstring) out for most of the season and Mike Williams (ankle) sidelined the last two games, Everett hasn't made much noise on his way to a cumulative 34-364-2 line on 55 targets in nine appearances. There's a chance both Allen and Williams return Sunday, which could leave even fewer looks up for grabs for Everett from quarterback Justin Herbert.
