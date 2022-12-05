Everett caught five of his six targets for 80 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Raiders.

Everett actually saw the second most receiving yards despite just six targets as the Raiders seemed content letting the tight end work the middle of the field. The 28-year-old is easily on pace to surpass both his career high in receiving yards (478) and receptions (48) set last year with the Seahawks, but he's failed to be much of a touchdown threat with just two total on the year. It's hard to imagine the veteran copying his season-high figures in future weeks due to the limited usage, but the Chargers' offense has been reliant on the aerial attack recently, thus making Everett a low-end fantasy play most weeks.