Everett (illness) didn't practice Wednesday.
Everett, who caught five of his seven targets for 29 yards in Monday's 19-16 overtime win over the Broncos, now has two more chances to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks. Also missing practice Wednesday was Donald Parham, which leaves Tre' McKitty as the Chargers' top healthy tight end at this stage of the week.
More News
-
Chargers' Gerald Everett: Security blanket in win•
-
Chargers' Gerald Everett: Noticeably absent in win•
-
Chargers' Gerald Everett: Ready for Week 5 action•
-
Chargers' Gerald Everett: Added to injury report•
-
Chargers' Gerald Everett: Gets back on track•
-
Chargers' Gerald Everett: Struggles in loss•