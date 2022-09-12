Everett registered three receptions (on four targets) for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Raiders.

Everett's touchdown came on an extended play as quarterback Justin Herbert found the big target in a one-on-one situation and the 28-year-old responded, muscling his way into the endzone for an 18-yard touchdown. Everett was a bit of an unheralded offseason addition, but the Chargers have grinded out fantasy productive tight ends in past seasons such as Hunter Henry and Jared Cook, so it shouldn't be a surprise to see the former Seahawk have successful days ahead.