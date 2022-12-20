Everett corralled four of his six targets for 42 yards in the 17-14 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Even with the return of Donald Parham (hamstring) off injured reserve, Everett continued to be Justin Herbert's safety valve as Sunday saw the veteran tally his eighth game with at least four catches over his past 10 contests. Everett's yards-per-catch figures (10.2) are far from spectacular, but he's been a reliable option in a positional fantasy landscape that has been anything but. Expect a similar output in a critical game against the Colts next week.