Everett recorded six receptions on eight targets for 109 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 31-30 wild-card round loss to the Jaguars.

The Chargers' group of pass catchers was depleted, as Mike Williams (back) was inactive while DeAndre Carter suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter. That led to increased opportunity for Everett, who tallied his first 100-yard performance of the season. He accounted for four of the team's five longest gains from scrimmage, including two catches of 25 yards. Everett also added a nine-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter. Everett recorded a career-best 58 receptions and 555 yards across 16 games during the regular season and remains under contract with Los Angeles for the 2023 campaign.