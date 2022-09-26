Everett caught just two of six targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Jaguars.

After two straight games with 50-plus receiving yards, Everett fell back down to earth in what was an overall dreary day for the Chargers offense. The veteran tight end has 20 targets through three weeks which ranks second behind Joshua Palmer among the team's pass catchers, but Kennan Allen (hamstring) has also been absent each of the last two contests. Expect Everett to continue to see a healthy dose of looks in the coming weeks.