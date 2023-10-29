Everett (hip) is a game-time decision for Sunday night's game against the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Everett and wideout Joshua Palmer (knee) are both officially listed as questionable but will work out and try to play Sunday. That said, the Chargers are reportedly less optimistic about Everett than Palmer. Both will have their status made official roughly 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. If Palmer is unable to go, Donald Parham will have a clear path to the top TE gig.