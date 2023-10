Everett caught both of his targets for nine yards in the 24-17 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Everett's usage has been particularly maddening this season, but it's possible the veteran could be trending upwards after Donald Parham was ruled out of Sunday's game due to a wrist injury. With the Chargers on a bye Week 5, the status of Parham will have to wait another week. If the 6-foot-8 target is out for an extended absence, Everett could be poised for more work in the future.