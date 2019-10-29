Chargers' Geremy Davis: Bypassed on offense
Davis did not record a catch in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Bears.
Davis' snap count saw a considerable drop this Sunday, as he was only on the field for eight offensive snaps. Mike Williams, Keenan Allen and Hunter Henry combined to account for 22 of the 29 targets against the Bears leaving little in the way of opportunities for the 27-year-old, a fact that will likely continue to carry on so long as the primary skill position players remain healthy.
