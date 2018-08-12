Davis caught four of his six targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 24-17 Week 1 preseason loss to the Cardinals.

Davis was the star of Saturday's contest, coming down with an acrobatic catch in the third quarter to score the team's first touchdown. It's unlikely the 26-year-old receiver will vault any higher than his fifth place standing on the depth chart, which the team posted on Tuesday, even with a fantastic preseason, but another outing like that could guarantee he'll find his way onto the roster for a third consecutive season.