Chargers' Geremy Davis: Considered doubtful
Davis (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's season opener against the Colts.
Davis is managing a hamstring injury he appears to have suffered in practice this week. The depth wideout is trending towards sitting out Week 1.
