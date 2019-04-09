Chargers' Geremy Davis: Could have shot at No. 3 job
Coach Anthony Lynn mentioned Davis as a possible replacement for Tyrell Williams (Raiders), Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Lynn also mentioned Dylan Cantrell and Travis Benjamin, the latter of whom may ultimately be a cap casualty. Davis has a decent chance to stick on the 53-man roster for another season, but he's a long shot for the No. 3 wideout job after logging 74 snaps on offense and 173 on special teams in 2018. The Chargers would be wise to bring in more competition during the upcoming draft.
More News
-
Chargers' Geremy Davis: Remains with Chargers•
-
Chargers' Geremy Davis: Listed on team's 53-man roster•
-
Chargers' Geremy Davis: Catches acrobatic touchdown in preseason loss•
-
Chargers' Geremy Davis: Re-ups with Chargers•
-
Chargers' Geremy Davis: Inactive for Week 14•
-
Chargers' Geremy Davis: Will earn promotion to active roster•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...