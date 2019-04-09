Coach Anthony Lynn mentioned Davis as a possible replacement for Tyrell Williams (Raiders), Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Lynn also mentioned Dylan Cantrell and Travis Benjamin, the latter of whom may ultimately be a cap casualty. Davis has a decent chance to stick on the 53-man roster for another season, but he's a long shot for the No. 3 wideout job after logging 74 snaps on offense and 173 on special teams in 2018. The Chargers would be wise to bring in more competition during the upcoming draft.

