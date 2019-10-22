Davis did not record a target in the 23-20 loss Sunday to the Titans.

Davis did see 28 offensive snaps, but wasn't able to convert on any of the opportunities in what amounted to an ineffective three quarters of offense for the Chargers. Considering only four players combined to receive 33 of quarterback Philip Rivers' 37 pass attempts, it's clear Davis' upside is dependent on the health of Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, both of which sit far above him on the depth chart.