Chargers' Geremy Davis: Doubtful for Week 10
Davis (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday and is doubtful for Thursday night's matchup with Oakland.
Davis missed all three days of practice, almost guaranteeing his absence from the Chargers' Week 10 contest versus the Raiders. The 27-year-old has three receptions for 38 yards this season.
