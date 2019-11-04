Play

Davis (hamstring) was estimated to be a non-participant on Monday's injury report.

Davis was inactive for Sunday's win over the Packers due to the hamstring issue, so it's no surprise to see he was expected to sit out Monday. The 27-year-old will need to show some progress in the next couple days to have a chance of playing against the Raiders on Thursday.

