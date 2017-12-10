Davis (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

Since being promoted back to the Chargers' 53-man roster, Davis has made just one appearance for the team, logging six offensive snaps in the Week 13 win over the Browns. With fellow wideout Mike Williams (knee) back in the fold Sunday, however, Davis will don street clothes as usual.

