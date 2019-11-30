Play

Davis (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Davis was expected to fill the void following Travis Benjamin's (quad) season-ending injury in Week 6, but the fifth-year wide receiver would get just one game as the de facto No. 3 option behind Keenan Allen and Mike Williams before suffering a hamstring injury. As a result, Andre Patton slides into the vacated role, although it's hardly a lucrative fantasy position considering the Chargers operate a narrow target tree that largely focuses on Allen, Williams, Hunter Henry, Austin Ekeler and Melvin Gordon.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories