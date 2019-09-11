Chargers' Geremy Davis: Limited in practice Wednesday
Davis (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Davis was held out of the Chargers' season-opening win over the Colts. Dontrelle Inman will serve as the No. 4 receiver for Los Angeles once again if Davis is unable to get healthy in time for Sunday's game in Detroit.
