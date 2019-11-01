Davis (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Davis has drawn just three targets across seven contests this season, so even if he were to miss time his absence wouldn't come with much of a fantasy impact. As long as Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Hunter Henry all remain available, Davis won't see many opportunities in Los Angeles' aerial attack.

