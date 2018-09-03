Davis was not listed among the Chargers roster cuts, thus locking in his spot on the 53-man roster.

Davis had made the Chargers roster the previous two seasons so it doesn't come as much of a surprise to see the 26-year-old on the team once again. Davis will act as depth at the wide receiver position, but with a plethora of players above him on the depth chart, he's unlikely to draw much fantasy consideration.

